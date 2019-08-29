COLLEGE STATION, Texas — FINAL:

TEXAS STATE 7, TEXAS A&M 41.

Texas A&M dominated this game from start to finish. The Aggies scored touchdowns on four of their six first half possessions to take an early 28-0 lead. Had Kendrick Rogers not fumbled on the Texas State one-yard line late in the second quarter, it may have been five touchdowns. Instead, the only other points the Aggies were able to put up in the first half was a field goal and entered the half up 31-0.

The second half was not entirely different. Texas State struggled to move the ball on the Texas A&M defense, scoring their only points of the game on a 27-yard touchdown with 36 seconds left in the game.

Texas A&M now goes on the road in a primetime matchup against No. 1 ranked Clemson. Texas State returns to its home field next week to square off with the Wyoming Cowboys.

FINAL STATS:

Total yards: Texas A&M -- 466, Texas State -- 219.

Turnovers: Texas A&M -- 2, Texas State -- 4.

Time of possession: Texas A&M -- 35:10, Texas State -- 24:14.

AGGIES INDIVIDUAL STATS:

Kellen Mond -- 19/27, 194 passing yards, four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing).

Jashaun Corbin -- 22 carries, 103 rushing yards, two total touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving).

Quartney Davis -- six catches, 85 yards, one touchdown.

BOBCATS INDIVIDUAL STATS:

Gresch Jensen -- 20/31, 160 passing yards, one touchdown pass, two interceptions.

Anthony D. Taylor -- seven carries, 19 rushing yards.

Hutch White -- seven catches, 60 yards.

4TH Q:

TEXAS STATE 7, TEXAS A&M 41

AGGIES (Own 35):

Texas A&M kneeled out the rest of the game to secure the first win of the season. Aggies win 41-7.

BOBCATS (Own 15):

Jensen hit Caillouet in the flat for a gain of 16 yards and found Caillouet again for eight yards. Twyford ran up the middle for a gain of one yard on second and two. On third and one, Jensen could not convert after an incomplete pass. On fourth down, Texas State went for it and coverted with a pass to Sheread for six yards. Jensen hit Caillouet for six yards on first down but threw an incompletion on second down to set up third and four for the Bobcats from the Aggies' 48-yard line. Jensen finally got the Bobcats on the board with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Graham with 36 seconds remaining. Bobcats trail 41-7.

AGGIES (Own 43):

Spiller started the drive with two carries: first for seven yards to midfield and then for no gain. The Aggies called timeout. Calzada connected with Jalen Wydermyer for nine yards and a first down. Then, Calzada continued to stay in rhythm and hit Jalen Preston twice for 10 and six yards. Calzada completed his fourth pass in a row -- this time to Roshauud Paul. On second and 10 from the Texas State 12-yard line, Spiller gained three yards on the ground. Calzada's third down pass was batted down. Seth Small hit the 26-yard field goal to give Texas A&M a 41-0 fourth quarter lead.

BOBCATS (Own 15):

Jensen completed back-to-back passes to Twyford and Sheread for gains of one yard and four yards. On third and five, Jensen hit Twyford again, but he was stopped for no gain. Texas State punted the ball to the Aggies 43-yard line.

AGGIES (Own 26):

Zach Calzada entered the game for Kellen Mond. Mond finished with 194 yards passing, three passing touchdowns and another touchdown on the ground. Calzada went three-and-out after three straight incompletions. Texas A&M punted the ball to the Texas State 19-yard line.

BOBCATS (Own 25):

Jensen connected with Sheread for nine yards to the Bobcats' 34-yard line. Jenson moved the sticks as he found Seth Caillouet for eight yards and continued his rhythm with a completion to Javen Banks for four yards. Jensen completed a pass for a loss of three yards and threw an incomplete pass on third down. Texas State punted the ball to the Aggies 26-yard line.

AGGIES (Cont.):

Mond threw a back shoulder fade to the right corner pylon, which appeared to be caught by Ausbon. The play was sent to the booth for review. It was called a touchdown on the field and the ruling was upheld: touchdown Aggies. Texas A&M leads 38-0.

3RD Q:

TEXAS STATE 0, TEXAS A&M 31

AGGIES (Own 6):

Spiller started the drive with a seven yard run and then followed it up with a huge gain of 85 yards all the way to the Texas State two-yard line. Corbin tried to punch it in before the third quarter ended, but was stopped short. Aggies entered the fourth quarter with a 31-0 lead over Texas State.

The attendance at the game was 98,016, according to Texas A&M's football Twitter.

BOBCATS (Own 25):

Jensen connected with White for 18 yards and a first down. Back-to-back completions to Graham and Twyford pushed the Bobcats over the midfield line for the first time in the game. The Bobcats stalled around the Aggies' 40-yard line and had to punt. Texas State pinned the Aggies inside their own six-yard line.

AGGIES (TXST 30):

Rushes for seven and four yards by Corbin moved the chains and pushed the Aggies into red zone territory. A holding penalty a few plays later backed the Aggies up to the Texas State 24-yard line. On third and 14, Mond looked for Davis and the pass was incomplete, but Texas State bailed out the Aggies with a pass interference penalty. Corbin gained no yards on a first down rush, then Mond picked up three yards from the Texas State eight-yard line on second and goal. On third and goal, Mond's pass was incomplete. Seth Small connected on a 22-yard field goal to give the Aggies a 31-0 lead with 3:37 in the third quarter.

BOBCATS (Own 13):

On the first first play of this drive, Jensen threw the Bobcats' fourth interception of the game. Aggies took over the ball at the Texas State 30-yard line.

AGGIES (Own 46):

Corbin pushed the ball down the field on back-to-back carries of five and seven yards. Mond connected with Davis for another eight yards. Isaiah Spiller moved the chains with a three-yard run. Mond found Davis again for a short gain of three yards. After an incompletion, Mond converted the third and long on a pass to Ausbon for a gain of 18 yards. A few plays later, Mond was intercepted by Bryan London.

BOBCATS (Own 24):

Jensen started the second half with an incomplete passes to Haydel and White. On third and long, Jensen was sacked for a loss of 10 yards by Tyree Wilson. Texas State punted the ball to the Aggies' 46-yard line.

HALFTIME: TEXAS STATE 0, TEXAS A&M 28.

HALFTIME STATS:

Total yards: Texas A&M -- 257, Texas State -- 93

Turnovers: Texas A&M -- 1, Texas State -- 3

Time of Possession: Texas A&M -- 18:59, Texas State -- 11:01

AGGIES:

Kellen Mond -- 13/18, 158 passing yards, two touchdowns passing, one touchdown rushing.

Jashaun Corbin -- 15 carries, 76 yards, one touchdown rushing, one touchdown receiving.

Quartney Davis - four catches, 74 yards, one touchdown.

BOBCATS:

Tyler Vitt -- 9/15, 51 passing yards, two interceptions.

Anthony D. Taylor -- seven carries, 19 yards.

Hutch White -- six catches, 42 yards.

2ND Q:

TEXAS STATE 0, TEXAS A&M 28

BOBCATS (Own 1):

Jensen ran the ball up the middle for a 12-yard gain. Jensen completed a pass to Trevis Graham for 12 yards and another first down. Jensen took another shot Graham's way, but Graham dropped the deep pass. Texas State went into the locker room down 28-0 to the Aggies.

AGGIES (TXST 25):

Mond dropped back but called his own number and picked up 11 yards on a first down scramble up the middle. Mond completed a pass to Rogers, but Texas State forced a fumble on the one-yard line and recovered the ball.

BOBCATS (Own 25):

Gresch Jensen entered the game at quarterback. Jensen completed his first pass on an out route to Hutch White for a first down. Taylor gained one yard to the left. Jensen's second pass was picked off by Roney Elam and returned for 24 yards to the Texas State 25-yard line.

AGGIES (TXST 42):

Corbin picked up four yards on a zone run to the left. Mond completed a stop route to Ausbon for a first down. Mond found Davis over the middle for a gain of 29 yards to the Texas State three-yard line. Officials took an injury timeout for a Texas State player. Mond's first down pass was incomplete intended for Ausbon. Mond capped off the drive with a three-yard pass to Corbin. Aggies lead 28-0.

BOBCATS (Own 25):

Vitt threw a pass over the middle intended for Jeremiah Haydal. Vitt completed a pass for 13 yards and a first down to Hutch White. After an incomplete pass, Vitt found Hays for a three-yard gain. On third and eight, Vitt converted to a pass over the middle, which was caught one-handed by White for 10 yards.

Two incomplete passes set up Texas State with another third and long. Vitt was intercepted by Myles Jones and returned to the Texas State 42-yard line.

AGGIES (TXST 40):

Corbin gained five yards on the ground to the Texas State 35-yard line. Corbin picked up another big gain on the ground with a 14-yard rush up the gut of the Bobcats defense to the Bobcats 21-yard line. Texas A&M rode the legs of Corbin all the way inside the Bobcats five yard line. Mond finished the drive with a five-yard touchdown scramble to the right pylon. Texas A&M leads 21-0.

BOBCATS (Own 10):

Bacl-to-back rushes from Taylor set up third and short for Texas State, but Vitt could not convert the first down on a scramble. The Bobcats punt was fair caught at the Texas State 40-yard line, a 35-yard punt.

AGGIES (Cont.):

Mond rushed on a broken play for five yards to the Texas State 39-yard line. On third and four, Mond looked for Ausbon over the middle, but high pressure from the Texas State defense broke up the play. The Aggies pinned the Bobcats inside their own 10-yard line.

1ST Q:

TEXAS STATE 0, TEXAS A&M 14

AGGIES (Own 45):

Corbin gained two yards on a run to the right. This ended the first quarter. Aggies lead 14-0.

BOBCATS (Own 25):

On first down, Vitt was sacked for a five-yard loss to the Texas State 20-yard line, Taylor picked up the five yards back to give Texas State a third and 10. Vitt completed a pass in the flat to Taylor for a short gain of one yard. Texas State punted the ball to the Aggies' 45-yard line.

AGGIES (TXST 42):

Mond looked to take the top off of the Bobcat defense on the first play, intending a pass for Davis. The pass was caught but was ruled out of bounds in the back of the end zone. Texas A&M called timeout after the play. Corbin was stopped on second down for a gain of one yard to the Texas State 41-yard line. On third and nine, Mond completed a rollout pass to his left intended for Ausbon to the Texas State one-yard line.

Texas State called its first timeout of the half. Corbin ran the ball on first down up the middle for no gain. Texas A&M called its second timeout of the half. Corbin's second attempt for a short yardage touchdown was unsuccessful. On third and inches, Corbin scored a one-yard touchdown to give the Aggies a 14-0 lead with 2:16 left in the first quarter.

TEXAS STATE (Own 25):

Vitt connected on a short stop route for seven yards to Mason Hays. A second down run up the middle was stopped for a loss of one. On third and four, Vitt found Taylor on a swing pass to convert the first down.

A bubble pass was stopped in the backfield to set up Texas State with another third down. ON third down, Vitt's pass over the middle was intercepted by Leon O'Neal Jr. Aggies will start on the Texas State 42-yard line.

AGGIES (Own 28):

Mond completed a pass over the middle for a gain of five yards to Corbin. Corbin followed up with a big chunk in the run game for 20 yards. Texas A&M has crossed midfield. Mond completed another pass for a nine-yard gain to the Texas State 37-yard line. After an incomplete pass on a screen play, Mond found Davis again on a routine out route to the left sideline. On third and inches from the Texas State 27-yard line, Corbin picked up the first down on a run up the middle. Mond capped off the drive with a 21-yard touchdown to Davis. Texas A&M leads 7-0.

BOBCATS (Own 18):

Texas State started its first drive on the ground for no gain. Tyler Vitt completed his first pass to Hutch White for a six-yard gain. On third and four, Vitt threw an incomplete pass over the middle and the Bobcats went three-and-out on their first drive. Texas State punted the ball to the Aggies' 28-yard line.

AGGIES (Own 20):

Kellen Mond started the drive with a first down completion to Quartney Davis to the 35-yard line. Jashaun Corbin followed up with a five-yard carry up the middle to the 40-yard line. Mond completed another pass to the right, this time to Jhamond Ausbon, which brought up third and five. Mond threw an incomplete pass on third down, ending the Aggies drive before midfield. Texas A&M punted the ball to the Texas State 18-yard line.

PREVIEW:

Texas State and Texas A&M will open their respective seasons with a matchup in College Station, which will be aired on the SEC Network.

The Aggies entered the season as the No. 12 ranked team in the nation after finishing 9-4 in 2018. Conversely, the Bobcats enter the game as significant underdogs after they finished 3-9 in the Sun Belt Conference.

ESPN gives the Bobcats a 2.4% chance of knocking off the Aggies in College Station. Vegas was also not kind to the Bobcats winning chances, placing the spread at -33.5 for Texas A&M.

Despite the slim statistical odds, however, Bobcat Nation still holds onto hope. In a Twitter poll posted by KVUE's Emily Giangreco on Wednesday night, Texas State supporters were not few and far between.

