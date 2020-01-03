AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Malcolm Roach is one of four UT players to be invited to the 2020 NFL Combine.

In his senior season for the Longhorns, Roach played in eight games and started seven, finished third on the team in both tackles for loss (9) and sacks (3) and was an honorable mention All-Big 12 pick in 2019.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein described Roach as "a short-limbed, tight-legged defender with natural power and some funk in his hands." Zierlein added Roach needs an efficient pathway to the backfield and is better-suited as 3-technique or as a shade nose if he can add "good mass on his frame." Zierlein said Roach lacks length and sees him as a potential rotational piece in an upfield 4-3 scheme defense.

STRENGTHS (According to NFL.com's Lance Zierlein)

Was the leading vote-getter for team captain

Weight-room work shows through his play strength

Fires upward, inside strike with heavy hands into contact

Strong base and point of leverage bolster control at point of attack

Not easy to push around for single blocks

Was a little out of position in 3-3-5 stack, but did his job

Flashed initial quickness in very limited snaps at nose

Able to slide and dart into gaps as slanting rusher

Hand pop can jostle blocker and opens edge attack

WEAKNESSES (According to NFL.com's Lance Zierlein)

May need to rebuild body type with better weight for move inside

Doesn't always make imprint on games like he should, regardless of scheme

Motor will run out of gas when plays extend

Tightness in lower half prevents consistent bend through the rep

Limited lateral agility

Arms are short and hands are small

Inconsistent separating and shedding when second with his hands

Below-average change of direction inside the pocket

Lacks length to effectively work to the edges as a rusher

NFL COMBINE PERFORMANCE:

40-yard dash: 4.84

Bench press: 20 reps

Vertical jump: 30 inches

Broad jump: 114 inches

3-cone drill: N/A

20-yard shuttle drill: N/A

Measurables:

Height: 6 feet, 2 inches

Weight: 297 pounds

Arms: 31 7/8 inches

Hands: 9 5/8 inches

NFL DRAFT PROSPECT GRADE

Roach's grade is listed as a 5.60. Here is how his grade lies in the scale:

Grade scale:

8.0 - The perfect prospect

7.3-7.5 - Perennial All-Pro

7.0-7.1 - Pro Bowl talent

6.7-6.8 - Year 1 quality starter

6.5 - Boom or bust prospect

6.3-6.4 - Will be starter within first two seasons

6.1-6.2 - Good backup who could become starter

6.0 - Developmental traits-based prospect

5.8-5.9 - Backup/special-teamer

5.5-5.6 - Chance to make end of roster or practice squad

5.4 - Priority free agent

5.0-5.1 - Chance to be in an NFL training camp

No grade - Likely needs time in developmental league

