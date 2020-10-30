LIVE BLOG: Texas Longhorns trail No. 6 Oklahoma State, 20-24

Check out live score updates and the latest highlights from the Texas vs. Oklahoma State game here.

STILLWATER, Okla. — To listen to the UT-OKST game, click here.

HALFTIME: Texas 20, Oklahoma State 24

Halftime analysis:

Texas' defense sure is keeping the Longhorns in this game. Three of UT's four scoring drives have started on Oklahoma State's side of the field following turnovers, and two of those three short fields only resulted in field goals. UT has not moved the ball efficiently on offense in the first half. UT had three drives result in three and outs, and a total of five drives last five plays or less.

Oklahoma State has outgained UT 316 yards to 163. Sam Ehlinger has accounted for 100 of those 163 yards. Three turnovers forced by UT's defense has kept them in the game.

Joseph Ossai was a bright spot for Texas in the first half, racking up six total tackles including 4.5 for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.

2nd quarter:

Texas 20, Oklahoma State 24

Oklahoma State (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Kneeled the ball to go to halftime.

Result: End of half.

Texas (OKST 20):

Key moments/plays: Sam Ehlinger was sacked for a three-yard loss. Texas spiked the ball with seven seconds left in the half. Cameron Dicker converted the field goal.

Result: Field goal.

Oklahoma State (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Spencer Sanders hit Braydon Johnson for 41 yards. Sanders was sacked on the next play, and Oklahoma State used its final timeout of the half. On third and 16, Texas forced a fumble, recovered the ball and returned it to the OKST 20-yard line.

Result: Fumble.

Texas (Own 22):

Key moments/plays: Sam Ehlinger was sacked for a loss of six yards. On third and 16, Ehlinger completed a pass to Jake Smith for 10 yards and Oklahoma State used a timeout with 1:07 left in the first half.

Result: Punt.

Oklahoma State (Own 17):

Key moments/plays: Spencer Sanders connected with Tylan Wallace for 28 yards on a fade.

Chuba Hubbard ran for six yards on back-to-back plays to cross the Cowboys offense past midfield. On third and nine, Sanders threw a shot downfield for Wallace but overthrew the pass. A defensive penalty gave OKST a free first down. It was the third such third down penalty to extend Cowboys drives in the game. Sanders threw an incomplete pass on third down, which was almost intercepted by the UT defense.

Result: Field goal.

Texas (Own 18):

Key moments/plays: Texas was forced into a three-and-out.

Result: Punt.

Oklahoma State (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Spencer Sanders drove the offense downfield with a handful of short passing plays. Sanders scrambled for 35 yards to the Texas five-yard line.

Sanders found Chuba Hubbard in the flat for a five-yard touchdown pass.

Result: Touchdown.

Texas (OKST 8):

Key moments/plays: Roschon Johnson ran up the middle to the four-yard line. On third and goal, Ehlinger threw to Cade Brewer in the flat and he was stopped short. Cameron Dicker hit the short field goal.

Result: Field goal.

Oklahoma State (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Spencer Sanders threw an interception to Jalen Green.

Result: Interception.

Texas (Con't):

Key moments/plays: After a short pass on a crossing pattern and a short gain on an Ehlinger run, Texas was forced into a third and six on the OKST 41-yard line. Ehlinger hit Brennan Eagles for a 41-yard touchdown pass.

Result: Touchdown.

1st quarter:

Texas 7, Oklahoma State 14

Texas (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Sam Ehlinger completed back-to-back passes to Brennan Eagles and Jake Smith for first downs. A Bijan Robinson run was the last play of the quarter.

Result: End of first quarter.

Oklahoma State (Own 38):

Key moments/plays: Joseph Ossai stopped Spencer Sanders on a second down run to set up third and long. Spencer Sanders threw a screen pass to LD Brown for 32 yards. Sanders hit Landon Wolf for 25 yards to the UT five-yard line. Sanders hit Wolf on the next play for a touchdown.

Result: Touchdown.

Texas (Own 10):

Key moments/plays: Roschon Johnson ran twice to set up third and five. A penalty against Oklahoma State moved the chains. Texas stalled and punted the ball away.

Result: Punt.

Oklahoma State (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Texas forced a third and long but gave away a free first down with a pass interference penalty. Back-to-back sacks stalled the Cowboys drive and forced them to punt.

Result: Punt.

Texas (OKST 15):

Key moments/plays: Sam Ehlinger completed a short crossing route to Jake Smith. Keaontay Ingram ran up the middle to the one-yard line and then punched it in on the next play.

Result: Touchdown. Tie game, 7-7.

Oklahoma State (Own 16):

Key moments/plays: Spencer Sanders fumbled the ball on the handoff exchange and UT recovered.

Result: Fumble.

Texas (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Bijan Robinson picked up 11 yards, which set up a third down and short. On that third down, Sam Ehlinger's pass was broken up.

Result: Punt.

Oklahoma State (Own 14):

Key moments/plays: Spencer Sanders completed a 24-yard pass to Tylan Wallace to bring the Cowboys near midfield. Braydon Johnson gained 19 yards on a wide receiver reverse a few plays later.

Oklahoma state picks up a big gain on a WR reverse ... with a block from QB Spencer Sanders



LIVE HIGHLIGHTS AND SCORE UPDATES: https://t.co/PtSTV21DJE



pic.twitter.com/DXWnzXlX47 #HookEm #ThisIsTexas | #GoPokes #LetsRide — KVUE News (@KVUE) October 31, 2020

Sanders capped off the opening drive with a touchdown to Wallace.

Result: Touchdown. Oklahoma State leads 7-0.

Texas (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Bijan Robinson broke off a big run for 24 yards. The UT offense stalled at midfield and had to punt.

Result: Punt.

PREGAME:

The Texas Longhorns go on the road again, this time to take on an undefeated No. 6 Oklahoma State Cowboys team.

Texas (3-2) is coming off their 27-16 outing against the Baylor Bears, a team that hadn't played a game in three weeks due to COVID-19. On the other hand, Oklahoma State just narrowly defeated Iowa State, 24-21 at home.

Everything you need to know:

Tom Herman said in a weekly press conference Oklahoma State had the ingredients of a championship team. Oklahoma State will be led by their three-headed offensive monster: Chuba Hubbard, Spencer Sanders and Tylan Wallace. Texas combats that with their own offensive superhero of sorts in Sam Ehlinger and Joshua Moore, who is having a productive season and leads the Big 12 with six receiving touchdowns.

RELATED:

One interesting note: Texas does have a good historical outing on Halloween, but UT is 1-4 against Oklahoma State in the past five meetings and 3-7 in the past 10. That one win, however, was last season.

In 2019, UT ran the ball better than Oklahoma State did, rushing for 5.0 yards per carry compared to 4.0. It was one of three games all year where Keaontay Ingram rushed for 100-plus yards, though he has shown signs of struggle in 2020.

Texas and Oklahoma State are scheduled to kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 3 p.m.