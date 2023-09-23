Texas opens Big 12 play with rout of Baylor, 38-6

The Longhorns totaled 503 yards of offense in the blowout victory.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns opened their final season of Big 12 play with an astonishing win in Waco, dominating the Baylor Bears to claim a resounding 38-6 victory.

The Longhorns were impressive from the first minute of the game, with the offense racking up an eye-popping 506 yards of total offense. Quarterback Quinn Ewers was sensational, completing 78% of his passes for nearly 300 yards for one touchdown in three quarters of work.

The Longhorns rushing attack, as they've been for most of the season, continued to be a highlight, as the unit tallied 175yards on the ground. Jonathon Brooks led the way, totaling 106 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.

Ja'Tavion Sanders led the Longhorns in receiving, tallying 110 yards on 5 catches. Xavier Worthy caught Ewers' lone touchdown pass in the third quarter.

The Longhorn defense also continued their dominance, securing a second half shutout while holding the Bears to 365 yards of total offense and just two field goals all game. The defense also forced Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robinson into throwing one interception, continuing a positive trend of forcing turnovers this season. The Longhorns have now forced seven turnovers in just four games this season, after forcing only 12 all of last season.

Next up, the Longhorns will return to DKR to face Kansas on Sept. 30. Like Texas, the Jayhawks also won their Big 12 opener, defeating BYU 38-27 on Saturday, and are currently undefeated at 4-0. That game will be at 2:30 p.m. and will air live on KVUE.