Texas Longhorns win regional round, advance to NCAA Super Regionals

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas baseball team won the regional portion of the NCAA tournament it hosted after beating Fairfield, 12-2, on Sunday.

Texas opened up the scoring quick in the first inning, then poured on four more runs in the second inning and five in third inning to take a commanding 10-0 lead. Fairfield finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning with two runs.

UT held on, however, and finished off the regional tournament undefeated.

Pete Hansen (9-1) struck out a career-high 13 batters in and and two-thirds innings of work, allowing six hits and one earned run while walking none.

Mike Antico went 2-for-2 with three walks, one RBI, three runs scored and four stolen bases. Douglas Hodo III had a triple and four RBI and Cam Williams drove in three runs.

𝘚𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘱 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝙎𝙐𝙋𝙀𝙍𝙎.



Your Horns beat the Stags, 12-2, to advance to the Super Regional! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/Cse3Ozo08s — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 7, 2021

The 33 runs scored during the regional are the second-most scored by the Longhorns since the current four-team regional format began in 1999 and the most since scoring 58 runs over five games in the 2005 Austin Regional, according to Texas Athletics.

With the win, the Longhorns advance to the Super Regional round of the NCAA tournament, where they'll meet the Gainesville, Florida, regional winner. South Florida and South Alabama are fighting to win that region.

Texas enters the Super Regional round with a 45-15 overall record and 17-7 Big 12 record.

In 2018, Texas hosted a Regional and Super Regional on the way to the program's 36th trip to the College World Series, which is the most in the nation. UT ultimately lost to Arkansas and Florida in that College World Series in 2018.