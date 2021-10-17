UT falls out of AP Top 25 after loss to Oklahoma State

UT has a bye week and then will go back on the road to take on the Baylor Bears in Waco on Oct. 30.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns have fallen out of the AP Top 25 poll after their second straight second-half collapse, losing to Oklahoma State 32-24.

The loss comes after UT's Red River Showdown second-half collapse. The Longhorns took a commanding lead against the Sooners in the first half, 38-20, and ultimately lost on the last play of the game.

UT has a bye week and then will go back on the road to take on the Baylor Bears in Waco on Oct. 30.

In the latest standings, four Texas teams made the top 25: Texas A&M, Baylor, SMU and UTSA. The Longhorns were included in the "other teams receiving votes" with five.

FULL STANDINGS:

Georgia 7-0 Cincinnati 6-0 Oklahoma 7-0 Alabama 6-1 Ohio St. 5-1 Michigan 6-0 Penn St. 5-1 Oklahoma St. 6-0 Michigan St. 7-0 Oregon 5-1 Iowa 6-1 Ole Miss 5-1 Notre Dame 5-1 Coastal Carolina 6-0 Kentucky 6-1 Wake Forest 6-0 Texas A&M 5-2 NC State 5-1 Auburn 5-2 Baylor 6-1 SMU 6-0 San Diego St. 6-0 Pittsburgh 5-1 UTSA 7-0 Purdue 4-2

Others receiving votes: Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, BYU 21, Air Force 19, Iowa St. 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona St. 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1.