ATLANTA (KIII SPORTS) — The SEC media days kicked off today in Atlanta and the Aggies' 75 million dollar man Jimbo Fisher was on full display.

Fisher is looking to lead Texas A&M out of the middle of the pack in the SEC West. The Aggies finished at 7-6 last season and were fifth in the division.

Fisher was previously in the SEC at Auburn and LSU as an assistant, and says he looking forward to leading the Aggies back to prominence.

The Aggies open the season on August 30th against Northwestern State out of the Southland Conference.

