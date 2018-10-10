Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Work continues on the new Harbor Bridge project with drivers about to see even more progress and heavy equipment on the northern side of the multi-million dollar improvement.

Construction on the northern approach to the new Harbor Bridge began in 2017, and they are making progress that motorists will be able to see as they drive by the area.

"We have our 140,150-ton pier segments erected, and we're starting to assemble our gantry crane in place," project engineer Nick Manfredini said.

According to Manfredini, the gantry crane will be placed between the pier and hold the segments in place while they are locked in place to make a substantial self-supporting span.

The gantry crane is a massive piece of equipment that drivers will soon see perched atop the support piers.

"It's one of the largest made, and it's about 1500 tons, and it's going to pick up about 1700 tons," Manfredini said.

One part of the project is two new bridges that cross I-37 in the downtown area including the new staples street overpass which is nearing completion.

"We're getting very close to opening up the new Commanche Street bridge which is under construction and is set to open at the end of the month," Lorette William Flatiron Dragados said.

While rain has slowed construction, the project is still on schedule and motorists will be using the bridge by 2022.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII