New pickleball courts coming to Padre Island

The pickleball facility will have twelve indoor and air-conditioned courts.

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Those that play pickleball along the coast will be excited to learn that new pickleball courts are coming to Padre Island.

The pickleball facility will cover three acres of land and will hold twelve indoor and air-conditioned courts.

The plan is for the facility to have a bar and eventually an outdoor area with food trucks. It will be located just south of Bob Hall Pier right between Palmira Avenue and S-P-I-D.

"There are people that go to destinations just because there are pickleball courts," said island native and pickleball enthusiast, David Eckenrode.

"I think it's going to be an unusual situation to see the people that are going to come to the island for vacation because there's pickleball courts here. That alone is worth the time and effort to put these projects together, he said"

Construction of the facility is underway and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

