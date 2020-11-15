Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans delayed due to storm

Kickoff between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans was delayed on Sunday due to a rain storm.

Before the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans were able to meet at midfield for the pregame coin toss on Sunday, both teams were sent back to their respective locker rooms as kickoff for their Week 10 matchup had been delayed due to a storm. Both teams are expected to retake the field at 1:25 p.m. and will then have a 10-minute warmup period before kickoff.

While the weather in pregame warmups was largely limited to wind, rain began pouring during the playing of the national anthem. Fans at FirstEnergy Stadium were instructed to take shelter in the concourse.

Coming off their bye week, the Browns enter Sunday's matchup laying claim to a 5-3 record and looking to improve their standing in the race for the AFC Playoffs. The Texans, meanwhile, enter Week 10 with a 2-6 mark but possess one of the most talented rosters Cleveland has faced to this point in the season, headlined by quarterback Deshaun Watson and star defensive lineman J.J. Watt.

Should the inclement weather at FirstEnergy Stadium, it will mark the second time in as many games that the Browns have had to deal with the elements at their home stadium. Prior to their bye week, Cleveland lost a windy and wet Week 8 matchup to the Las Vegas Raiders by a score of 16-6.

