Bucs win nail-biter to start the season; defeat Cowboys 31-29

The team did it on the same field where the Bucs became the first team to play and win a Super Bowl in its home stadium
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

TAMPA, Fla — Tom Brady threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns, helping the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off the NFL season with a mistake-filled 31-29 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. 

With seats in a NFL stadium filled to full capacity for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Ryan Succop won it with a 36-yard field goal.

Brady set up the last-minute drive on the same field where the Bucs became the first team to play and win a Super Bowl in its home stadium seven months ago. 

Dak Prescott threw for 403 yards and three TDs for Dallas.

    

