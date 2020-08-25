Buffalo Bills: No fans in the stands for September home games

The Buffalo Bills say they are continuing to follow New York State guidelines in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — There will be no fans in the stands at Bills' stadium for the first two home games of the 2020 season.

Those games are:

Week 1: vs. New York Jets, September 13

Week 3: vs. Los Angeles Rams, September 27

The next Bills home game after those two games is their Thursday Night game at home against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 15.



The Bills' put out this statement to fans Tuesday afternoon:

"In June, New York State issued COVID-19 guidance to allow professional sports to be played without spectators. After much discussion and collaboration with the State and Erie County, those guidelines will remain unchanged for at least our first two home games in 2020.

We fully support the New York State's efforts to keep New Yorkers safe and will continue working together, along with the NFL, to establish policies and procedures that hopefully permit fans later this season.

We appreciate your patience and continued support of the Bills. We are working hard to be ready when we can welcome you back to Bills Stadium."