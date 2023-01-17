x
Cowboys vs. 49ers: Here's the playoff history of the Dallas-San Francisco rivalry

In NFL history, the Cowboys and 49ers have played each other in the playoffs nine times, including multiple NFC Championship bouts in the 1990s.
Credit: AP
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) begins to slide in front of San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (1) after running the ball with seconds remaining in the game in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers will take on each other in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday, Jan. 22. 

The winner of the matchup will face the winner of the Giants-Eagles game for the NFC Championship. Notable Texan Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, known for placing high wagers on Texas sports teams, is all in on the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas enters the game as four-point underdogs, as they take on a familiar playoff foe. Sunday's game will mark the ninth time Dallas has played against San Francisco in the playoffs, tied for the most against any other NFL team (Rams).

Here's a look at how the other Cowboys-49ers playoff games have turned out in NFL history: 

  • 1970: Dallas 17, San Francisco 10 (NFC Championship)
  • 1971: Dallas 14, San Francisco 3 (NFC Championship)
  • 1972: Dallas 30, San Francisco 28 (NFC Divisional)
  • 1981: Dallas 27, San Francisco 28 (NFC Championship)
  • 1992: Dallas 30, San Francisco 20 (NFC Championship)
  • 1993: Dallas 38, San Francisco 21 (NFC Championship)
  • 1994: Dallas 28, San Francisco 38 (NFC Championship)
  • 2021: Dallas 17, San Francisco 23 (Wild Card)
  • 2022: TBD (NFC Divisional) 

Dallas is 3-2 on the road in the playoffs against San Francisco.

Here's another scope at Dallas' playoff history against NFL teams: 

  • 49ers - 9 (5-3*, ninth game to be played Sunday)
  • Rams - 9 (4-5)
  • Packers - 8 (4-4)
  • Vikings - 7 (4-3)
  • Eagles - 4 (3-1)
  • Lions - 3 (2-1)
  • Browns - 3 (1-2)
  • Steelers - 3 (1-2)
  • Buccaneers - 3 (3-0)
  • Redskins - 2 (0-2)
  • Bears - 2 (2-0)
  • Falcons - 2 (2-0)
  • Bills - 2 (2-0)
  • Panthers - 2 (0-2)
  • Seahawks - 2 (1-1)
  • Colts - 1 (0-1)
  • Dolphins - 1 (1-0)
  • Broncos - 1 (1-0)
  • Cardinals - 1 (0-1)
  • Giants - 1 (0-1)

