DALLAS — The NFL trade deadline isn’t until next week, but the Dallas Cowboys didn’t wait until then to pull the trigger on a deal.

WFAA has confirmed that the Cowboys acquired defensive end Michael Bennett from the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round draft pick that could become a sixth-rounder if certain conditions are met.

The acquisition of Bennett helps fill the hole left by the loss of defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford, who is out for the season with a hip injury.

The 33-year-old Bennett was suspended by the Patriots for last week’s game against the Jets for conduct detrimental to the team. The three-time Pro Bowler has been frustrated by a decline in his playing time.

The Cowboys had their final bye week practice on Thursday and will return to the practice field next Tuesday to begin preparations for their Monday Night Football contest versus the New York Giants.

