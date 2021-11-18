Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb after inadvertent headbutt: Dak Prescott is tough

Dallas Cowboys’ WR CeeDee Lamb got a little too excited about dominating the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 and Dak Prescott was the recipient of a helmet-less headbutt.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys were enjoying the 43-3 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 at AT&T Stadium so much that they got a little carried away.

After receiver CeeDee Lamb scored his second touchdown of the afternoon, he came over to the sidelines and inadvertently head-butted quarterback Dak Prescott, who had his helmet off. The two-time Pro Bowler had a slight bruise atop his right cheek thanks to the excitement from the second-year receiver.

"Never done that before in my life," Lamb told reporters Wednesday. "Honestly, in my mind, if you look at the video, in my mind I took my helmet off. I clicked the button, right. I don’t know. That was crazy. I’ve never done that. I told him. I apologized immediately. It was crazy."

“CeeDee [Lamb] was just giving me a good hug and I didn’t have my helmet on and he did, and a little head tap. I’ll be all right.” — #Dak to @NFLonFOX's Pam Oliver postgame https://t.co/mTo6M51Zky — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) November 14, 2021

Lamb's touchdown put the Cowboys up 28-3 after the extra point with 1:15 to go until halftime. The former 2020 first-round pick finished with six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns, just six yards away from his sixth career 100-yard game.

According to Lamb, he didn't realize that he had contacted a helmet-less Prescott until after the fact.

"I realized it as soon as I did it," said Lamb. "My helmet is still on. You know, man, let me take this off and apologize. I’m glad he’s all right: no concussion protocol, no nothing. I’m sorry, fans. Don’t kill me."

Prescott had a dominant afternoon as he completed 24 passes on 31 attempts for 296 yards and two touchdowns while not even taking a sack. The Cowboys led 43-3 with 47 seconds left in the third quarter, which compelled the coaching staff to play backup Cooper Rush the rest of the way.

When Lamb followed up with Prescott for hitting him, the quarterback shrugged it off.

Said Lamb: "He’s tough. That’s exactly what he told me. He said, 'Don’t worry about it. I’m tough.' I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, dude.’"

"I did that to reestablish my identity. I feel like people forgot *smacks self* that I'm a big [bleep], you know what I'm saying? I had to let them know!"pic.twitter.com/yBakJkm4pP — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) November 16, 2021

The touch to Prescott's cheek may be an unconscious payback of sorts. According to Lamb, Prescott has tremendous arm strength and has jammed his fingers since their first training camp together in August of 2020 at The Star in Frisco.

"It’s not pleasant," Lamb said. "You’ve got to get back up and run it. Is he going to hit the same finger? You never know. His arm strength is phenomenal."

Dallas (7-2) gets back in action Sunday with a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) at Arrowhead Stadium.