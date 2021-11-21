x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nfl

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb leaves Chiefs game with concussion

The back of Lamb's head appeared to hit the ground after a catch attempt at the end of the first half. He was ruled out for the rest of the game.
Credit: AP
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb walks on the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As if things couldn't get worse for a struggling Dallas Cowboys offense, receiver CeeDee Lamb was ruled out for the entire second half against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday due to a concussion.

The back of Lamb's head appeared to hit the ground after he came down from a catch attempt at the end of the first half. The pass from Dak Prescott ended up being intercepted.

The halftime score was 16-3, with the Chiefs leading.

The Cowboys were already without receiver Amari Cooper, as he was ruled out Friday after entering COVID-19 protocol.

Dallas will now look to receivers such as Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson, along with tight end Dalton Schultz, for any possible comeback against Kansas City. It's been a quiet day for the running game.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the team has a short turnaround due to this Thursday's Thanksgiving matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

   

Related Articles

Related Articles

In Other News

Reaction: The Los Angeles Rams recap day three of the NFL Draft