Defense leads Cowboys to 27-20 win over Washington

Dallas now has a comfortable three-game lead over Washington in the NFC East.

MARYLAND, USA — Luckily for the Dallas Cowboys, they have their defense to thank for this win. No doubt about it.

The Cowboys were able to hang onto a 27-20 win over the Washington Football Team to bring their NFC East lead to three games.

The Dallas defense kept Washington in check throughout the game thanks to a pass rush led by DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory and Micah Parsons and several turnovers.

The highlight play from the defense came in the first quarter on a Parsons sack on Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke that led to a fumble recovery for a touchdown by Dorance Armstrong.

There were five total sacks by the defense, including two by the rookie linebacker, and two fumble recoveries.

Gregory also intercepted Heinicke early in the game, setting the tone early for the defense.

On the other side, the Cowboys offense led by Dak Prescott could use some improvement in the final stretch of the regular season.

Prescott just couldn't find a rhythm through the game as he finished with 211 passing yards and two interceptions, one of which was taken in for a touchdown and brought Dallas' lead to one score in the fourth quarter.

CeeDee Lamb led receivers with seven catches for 61 yards. Receiver Amari Cooper had the Cowboys' lone touchdown on offense off a seven-yard catch from Prescott.

It was also a rather quiet game for the running backs with Tony Pollard sidelined with a foot injury. Corey Clement took Pollard's place on the offense, finishing with 13 carries for 44 yards. Ezekiel Elliott had 12 carries for 45 yards.