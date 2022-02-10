Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn named AP Assistant Coach of the Year

Quinn helped turn around a defense that was one of the worst in the NFL a year ago.

LOS ANGELES — From last to first. That was the feeling Dallas Cowboys fans felt after watching the team's defense this season.

After the Cowboys had one of the NFL's worst defenses in 2020, the team found the person who could turn it around -- Dan Quinn.

And Quinn is now the AP Assistant Coach of the Year.

He joined the Cowboys in 2021 after a failed stint by former defensive coordinator Mike Nolan in head coach Mike McCarthy's first season.

Quinn joined after six seasons as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and two years as defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks, where he led the famous Legion of Boom.

Quinn was tasked with fixing a Dallas defense that contributed to a 6-10 season in 2020.

Under Quinn, the Cowboys defense led the league with 34 takeaways, which included 26 interceptions. The defense also had 41 sacks in 2021.

The Quinn-led defense saw standout performances by DE Randy Gregory, CB Trevon Diggs and rookie sensation Micah Parsons. Together, the group saw a major turnaround from 2020.