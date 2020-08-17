x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Nfl

Cowboys DT Gerald McCoy suffers apparent leg injury; limps off field during first padded practice of 2020 training camp

McCoy, 32, was the Cowboys' highest-profile free agent addition of the off-season.
Credit: ©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
16 August 2020: Zack Martin (70) of the Dallas Cowboys during training camp at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas — Shortly into the first padded practice of training camp for the Dallas Cowboys, their big free agent signing went down with an apparent leg injury.

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy suffered the injury during individual drills and had to be helped off the field to the locker room.

The 6 foot 4 inches tall, 300-pound veteran signed a three-year, $18.3 million contract with the Cowboys in June.

RELATED: Cowboys signing Everson Griffen shows commitment to pass rush

McCoy was a key addition to a reloaded 2020 Cowboys defensive line, which includes fellow newcomers Dontari Poe, Aldon Smith and Everson Griffen.

Just minutes before Monday's practice, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy praised the 32-year-old newcomer. 

"He's a perennial Pro Bowler and he looks great," McCarthy said. "Can't say enough about the shape he's in and the energy he brings our defensive front... He's a great fit for us. We look for him to be a force inside."

McCoy was a six-time Pro Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before spending his last two seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

Prior to the NFL, he was a two-time All-American at Oklahoma.

Related Articles