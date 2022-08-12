Ticket prices for Dallas Cowboys homeopener against Tampa Bay Bucs skyrocket as Tom Brady comes to town

Tickets for the first game of the season are hard to find and expensive to buy as the GOAT comes to town.

ARLINGTON, Texas — It’s a mad dash as Dallas Cowboys fans are trying to score tickets for the season home opener, Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.

"This is the biggest game we’ve had in 30 years of business. It’s been crazy," says Dave Christopherson with Metro Tickets.

Why? Because the "GOAT" is coming.

"I mean Tom Brady is coming to town! How you beat a game like that especially us being able to take him down in our stadium is going to be awesome,” Brad Holden, a Cowboys fan.

For the record, the Cowboys have never beaten Brady but that isn’t stopping fans from wanting to see him perhaps for the last time.

"I've got my cousins driving up from Chicago coming up! Everybody wants to come to this game,” says Christopherson.

Brad Holden has been going to Cowboys games since he was about 9 years old when his dad took him to his first game. He says he’s not about to miss this one, no matter what it cost.

“Tickets are hard to get and out of control… prices are skyrocketing and you can get them now or wait right before the game and try to get them cheaper,” said Holden.

Christopherson said he owns 1,500 season tickets and says the cheapest ones for this game are in the nose bleeds for about $250 and lower level seats are selling for hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.

Brady retired after last season but came back out of retirement so sports fans don’t want to miss this chance.

"It’s probably his swan song and to get to see arguably one of the greatest sports figures in sports,” said Christopherson.

Fans like Holden say It’s not just Tom Brady they want to see but perhaps this will also be the start of the road to this year’s big game.

"They are going to turn it on this year. It’s our year,” says Holden.