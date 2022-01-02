Cowboys WR Michael Gallup done for season with torn ACL

Gallup was injured in the second quarter of Sunday's game after hauling in a pass for a touchdown.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Note: This story has been updated with confirmation on Gallup's injury Monday afternoon.

The Dallas Cowboys lost more than Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters following the loss that receiver Michael Gallup tore his ACL, ending his season.

After tests Monday, the ACL tear was confirmed by head coach Mike McCarthy during a Monday afternoon news conference.

"He'll definitely be missed. Just a class act, everybody loves Michael. It's a very unfortunate loss from the game yesterday," McCarthy said.

Gallup suffered the injury in the second quarter as he hauled in a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dak Prescott.

He made the catch for the score but immediately grabbed his left knee while on the ground. He was able to walk off the field with help from team staff.

The receiver was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game. Dallas went on to lose a close one against Arizona, 25-22.

It was another blow for Gallup after he missed nine weeks this season due to a calf injury he suffered in the first regular season game against Tampa Bay.

He finished the season with 35 catches for 445 yards and two touchdowns.