Cowboys Report: Lamb, the new WR #1

Ceedee Lamb was already expecting a huge uptick in receptions this season and that was even before a key injury in the receiving corps.

OXNARD, Calif. — The Dallas Cowboys had enjoyed a surplus of receivers the last couple of years, but that's certainly changed heading into this season including a new number one.

CeeDee Lamb is entering into his third year in the league, but the first as Dak Prescott's top target. With the offseason trade of Amari Cooper to the Browns, essentially a salary dump, Lamb is no longer the Robin to Cooper's Batman., Instead, the third year receiver is excited to be the main focus for many seasons to come.

Lamb's role will be even more important for fir the first half of the season with the newly signed James Washington suffering a fractured foot. The former Steeler is expected to miss the first six to 10 weeks. That means some of the younger guys are going to have to step up like third round pick Jalen Tolbert out of South Alabama.