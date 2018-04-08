OXNARD, CA (KIII SPORTS) — In our final Cowboys Training Camp Report we turn our attention to the Cowboys first round pick, Leighton Vander Esch, the Boise State product taken with the 19th pick in the 2018 NFL draft. The Cowboys struggled with linebacker depth last season, so they grabbed themselves the 21-year-old to be their middle linebacker of now, and the future. Vander Esch had scouts drooling over his capability of covering in the secondary and making tackles for loss in the backfield, you could call him a Mr. Do it all linebacker. The 'Boys first round pick is already feeling comfortable at the next and level and is ready to get the games going. Vander Esch won't have to wait long for in-game action, We're just 6 days away from the Cowboys first pre-season game against the San Francisco 49ers.

© 2018 KIII