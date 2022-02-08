Cowboys Report: Rookie Guard Tyler Smith

OXNARD, Calif. — The Cowboys will have some new faces on the offensive line this season and that includes a potential high impact rookie in Tyler Smith.

The first round pick out of Tulsa might have bit a bit over an overdraft, but for Jerry Jones and company it was all about need as Smith is expected to fill a big hole on the o-line. With the departure of both La'el Collins and Connor Williams this offseason, Dallas was in serious need of extra protection for both Dak and the run game.