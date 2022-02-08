Cowboys Report: Rookie Guard Tyler Smith

OXNARD, Calif. — The Cowboys will have some new faces on the offensive line this season and that includes a potential high impact rookie in Tyler Smith.
The first round pick out of Tulsa might have bit a bit over an overdraft, but for Jerry Jones and company it was all about need as Smith is expected to fill a big hole on the o-line. With the departure of both La'el Collins and Connor Williams this offseason, Dallas was in serious need of extra protection for both Dak and the run game.
Smith has impressed so far in camp and is expected to compete for the starting left guard spot and maybe even replace the great Tyron Smith one day at left tackle.