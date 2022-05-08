Cowboys Report: TE Dalton Schultz primed for a big year

Schultz is one of the proven weapons for Dak Prescott heading into the opening of the 2022 season.

OXNARD, Calif. — Our final report from Cowboys camp in Oxnard comes from tight end Dalton Schultz, who's still looking for his big payday with Dallas, but could soon force Jerry Jones's hand with his play on the field.

Schultz will be playing under the franchise tag at $10.9 million this year after the two sides failed to reach a long term deal. The soon-to-be fifth year tight end had the best season of his career in 2021, coming off eight touchdowns and just over 800 yards.