Cowboys, Texans both open training camp

NFL football is back in the Lone Star State as both Dallas and Houston kicked off their training camps Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — NFL fans in Texas had plenty to be excited about Wednesday with both the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans hitting the field for the first day of training camp.

The Cowboys once again came out to thousands of fans in Oxnard, CA. There aren't a lot of big question mark positions for Dallas in 2023, but time definitely is an issue with only 12 practices out on the West Coast and just 10 of those with pads.

Zack Martin was a no show as expected as he's taking a $50,000 fine each day that he holds out of camp for a new deal. Trevon Diggs and his huge new contract was another big talking point across camp as well.

Meanwhile in Houston, the Texans opened up their first camp under new Head Coach and former Texans linebacker DeMeco Ryans.

The hiring of Ryans and the drafting of CJ Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. back-to-back have helped spark excitement in Houston not seen in about four years.

Receiver John Metchie III was out on the field after being medically cleared following his battle with leukemia immediately after being drafted last year.