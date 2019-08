OXNARD, Calif. — Cowboys star receiver Amari Cooper is making his first appearance in Oxnard after a big midseason trade last season.

The Cowboys sent a first-round pick to Oakland for Cooper's services, a move that was questionable at the time, but paid off in full after Cooper scored six touchdowns in nine games with Dallas.

WFAA

Dale Hansen sits down with Coop for a one-on-one interview in our final training camp report.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: