Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs says having 11 interceptions feels 'normal'

DALLAS — Not since the days of Everson Walls in 1981 has an NFL defender — let alone a Dallas Cowboy — collected 11 interceptions in a season.

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs matched Walls' total in the 56-14 beatdown of Washington from Sunday night in Week 16 at AT&T Stadium. The win gave Dallas a record of 11-4 on the season, a complimentary gift after having had the NFC East clinched via tiebreakers just before kickoff.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys' 2020 second-round pick isn't particularly amazed by his stellar season, but rather right at home after intercepting 11 passes on the year.

"I feel like it’s normal," Diggs told reporters after the game. "I feel like I can get as many picks as I want. I just need the opportunities and good positioning. I’m going to make it happen. The sky’s the limit. So, we’ll see.”

On Washington's first offensive play of the game, Diggs got one of those opportunities as quarterback Taylor Heinicke went downfield with a pass intended for receiver Terry McLaurin. Diggs caught the deep ball for his 11th pick of the season.

"I think he has great instincts," Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper said. "From my point of view, that’s his biggest attribute. Sure, he’s fast and balls skills stuff like that. But there are some other DBs that have ball skills that haven’t caught 11 picks in a season. It’s just instincts.”

#Cowboys' Mike McCarthy says @TrevonDiggs loves to compete against a team's No. 1 WR.



— Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 27, 2021

According to Diggs, he wasn't anticipating being challenged by the Washington passing attack so soon in the game. Nevertheless, he prepared himself for the eventual deep shot, which he thought would occur later in the game.

Said Diggs: "I wasn’t expecting it, but I’m still ready at the end of the day. They wanted to try me first play. So, I knew it was going to be that type of game, just a lot of action and balls up in the air. I was just on it. I was prepared. I was ready for it. They put their best guy on me, so let’s see what happens."

#Dak hopes teams continue to challenge @TrevonDiggs.



— Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 27, 2021

Walls, a former 1981 undrafted free agent from Grambling State, was in attendance, viewing the game from a suite.

"I didn’t know he was at the game," said Diggs. "It’s funny how everything just aligns. It’s amazing…"

Diggs told reporters that he intends to reach out to Walls soon. Walls played for Dallas from 1981-89 and led the NFL in interceptions three times: 1981, 1982, and 1985. Walls eventually won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants in 1990, where he spent the next two and a half seasons. Walls also played 17 games for Bill Belichick and the Cleveland Browns from 1992-93.