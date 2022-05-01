2 more Dallas Cowboys starters placed in COVID protocol

The team said Thursday that offensive tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Anthony Brown will be placed on the reserve list.

DALLAS — Only one day after Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons was placed on the COVID reserve list, two more starters for the team have also entered the NFL's COVID-19 protocol.

The team said Thursday that offensive tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Anthony Brown will be placed on the reserve list.

Head coach Mike McCarthy, according to the team, said there are also "a number of guys that are sick" who have not tested positive.

The Cowboys play the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night in their final game of the regular season. The team said Parsons, Smith and Brown are all expected to miss that game, but should be ready to play in next week's Wild Card game - a home game.

Subbing in for the absent players against the Eagles: Terrence Steele at left tackle (for Smith), Kelvin Joseph (for Brown) and a rotation of Keanu Neal, Leighton Vander Esch and Luke Gifford (for Parsons)

Late last year, the NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed to modify their COVID-19 protocols to cut the standard isolation period in half from 10 to 5 days regardless of vaccination status, in accordance with the latest guidance from the CDC.