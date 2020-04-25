The Dallas Cowboys came into the 2020 NFL Draft with a need along the defensive line. After addressing wide receiver and cornerback in the first two rounds, they felt it was time to pounce on fixing the defensive trenches.

With the 82nd pick, the Cowboys selected DT Neville Gallimore out of Oklahoma, giving them their second Sooner in as many nights after making CeeDee Lamb their first-round selection.

Gallimore brings a big frame (6’2”, 305 lbs) to the middle of the field and he can be counted on to present a physical presence on the interior of the defensive line. Ideally suited as a one-technique defender to slow the run, Gallimore does bring good athleticism and a non-stop motor.

Gallimore is still considered a bit of a work in progress when it comes to getting to the quarterback. He didn’t provide a ton when it came to sealing the deal as a pass rusher at Oklahoma – he had a career-high four sacks last season for the Sooners – but he did contribute ample pressure from the interior to keep QBs on their toes.

The Cowboys were not kidding when they said they were going to build differently along the defensive line after letting go of their former defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli. Mike Nolan’s new defense brought in Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe to beef up the middle of the defense for new defensive line coach Jim Tomsula.

However, both McCoy and Poe will be over 30-years old when the season kicks off, so the Cowboys needed to add some youth at the position while they have a couple of respected veterans who can mentor a budding prospect.

The selection of Gallimore – in addition to signing McCoy and Poe – is shot across the bow of last year’s top pick, Trysten Hill. Taking Hill out of Central Florida in the second-round of the 2019 NFL Draft was questionable, to begin with, and his poor rookie season must have left much to be desired with the new defensive staff.

For now, Gallimore will help in the defensive tackle rotation for the Cowboys and the hope will be that he can take over as a full-time starter down the road. You can’t ask for much more from a third-round selection as the Cowboys continue to look to build up the defense.

Gallimore was also a teammate of Lamb at Oklahoma, so Dallas was clearly interested in raiding one of the best college programs in the country. It was perhaps no surprise after owner Jerry Jones had nice things to say about Lincoln Riley’s squad after the Sooners won the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium.

Taking players who have competed at the highest level of competition has become a staple for the Cowboys. After the first-round surprise at wideout, Dallas needed help on the defense, and specifically, they needed a high-quality player with upside in the middle of the defensive line. Neville Gallimore was the team's third-round answer.

