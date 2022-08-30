Dak Prescott is the only listed QB for Dallas after making cuts to 53-man roster. What does that mean for the backup spot?

After Tuesday's deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters to 53 players, the Dallas Cowboys cut every quarterback except for Dak Prescott.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys made their final cuts before Tuesday's deadline to make up the team's 53-man roster and ... Dak Prescott is the only listed quarterback?

Dallas made 28 moves before the deadline. Here is a breakdown of those moves:

Waived:

G No. 60 Isaac Alarcon

DT No. 94 Josiah Bronson

DE No. 59 Markaviest Bryant

T No. 76 Aviante Collins

S No. 31 Tyler Coyle

RB No. 34 Malik Davis

QB No. 17 Ben DiNucci

WR No. 19 Dontario Drummond

C No. 64 James Empey

CB No. 29 C.J. Goodwin

QB No. 15 Will Grier

LB No. 47 Storey Jackson

LB No. 45 Malik Jefferson

G No. 62 Braylon Jones

C No. 65 Alec Lindstrom

K No. 19 Brett Maher

TE No. 84 Sean McKeon

LS No. 44 Jake McQuaide

QB No. 10 Cooper Rush

T No. 61 Amon Simon

WR No. 80 Brandon Smith

DE No. 52 Mika Tafua

S No. 40 Juanyeh Thomas

WR No. 16 T.J. Vasher

DT No. 91 Carlos Watkins

Waived/Injured:

RB No. 32 Aaron Shampklin

CB No. 36 Isaac Taylor-Stuart

Reserve/NFI (non-football injury):

LB No. 33 Damone Clark

Who is going to be the backup QB?

You'll notice that the Cowboys waived Rush, Grier and DiNucci. So what gives, Jerry?

Well, there's an explanation for that. ESPN beat writer Todd Archer laid out the situation on Twitter as the cuts were announced. Archer said Rush and/or Grier will likely be back in some form with the Cowboys in the coming days – whether it be on the practice squad or the active roster – to serve as the backup for America's Team.

"Don't be alarmed. It's roster manipulation at the moment to be prepared for moves to come over the next few days. They can have a wink-wink deal with Rush since he's a vested vet. Grier would be back if unclaimed as well," Archer tweeted. "Many of these moves by teams today are ways to work around the 53-man roster limit. In effect, they are going with 56-57-man rosters with how practice squad callups now work these days."

Archer said it best: don't freak out, Cowboys fans. There is a plan. Prescott won't be the only quarterback on the roster ... at least not for long.

The #DallasCowboys made 28 moves before Tuesday’s deadline to form their current 53-man roster. — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 30, 2022