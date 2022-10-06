Dallas Cowboys legend Don Perkins dies at 84

Perkins played eight seasons in the NFL – all with the Cowboys in the 60s – and was inducted into the Cowboys' Ring of Honor in 1976.

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys legend and Ring of Honor member, Don Perkins, has died at 84 years old, according to the team.

He's considered to be the Cowboys' first great running back in the franchise's history.

Perkins played eight seasons in the NFL – all with the Cowboys in the 1960s – and was inducted to Cowboys' Ring of Honor in 1976, along with his quarterback, Don Meredith.

Perkins was drafted by the Baltimore Colts in 1960, but he had signed a contract with the Cowboys before the draft. The NFL allowed Perkins to suit up for Cowboy nation in exchange of a ninth-round pick to the Colts.

In his eight seasons, Perkins ran for 6,217 yards and 42 touchdowns, which both still rank fourth in franchise history.

