Newly drafted Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs comes from a football family with brother Stefon Diggs a member of the Buffalo Bills, but the former Alabama corner credits much more than his pro sibling for his readiness to compete in the NFL.

According to Diggs, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban deserves a goodly portion of the credit for why he went as high as 51st overall to the Cowboys in Round 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

"It helps out so much because he was so tight on me and so on me about everything to just make me a better football player," Diggs told 105.3 "The Fan" [KRLD-FM] after being drafted. "Because if he wasn't on me like that, it shows that he didn't care, but it shows that he does care and he keeps reminding and telling me things that, even if I corrected them before, he's still reminding me of the little things."

Minding the "little things” helped Diggs earn first-team All-SEC in his senior season with the Crimson Tide. Opposing quarterbacks combined for a paltry 44.5 passer rating when targeting Diggs in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus.

It wasn't just Saban's expectations on the field that tasked Diggs to be conscientious. The 6-2, 207-pound cornerback also focused on how he carried himself off the field.

"I've always got to be at my best on and off the field, and just doing things right and holding myself accountable and building a lot of character; just helping me grow," said Diggs. "I'm thankful for him and the University of Alabama, everything they do there, and the fact that I am who I am today."

Diggs earned a College Football Playoff National Championship alongside the rest of his teammates at the end of the 2018 season. The youngest brother of three evolved from strictly an "athlete" on the Alabama roster to a receiver, like his brother, to a second-round pick for the Cowboys at cornerback, who has great ball skills and playmaking abilities.

Said Diggs: "All the scrimmages, all the workouts, all the yelling, everything — I'm thankful I decided to go to that school and play for Coach Saban. It's been amazing."

The Cowboys are hopeful that Diggs can bring that same amazing play he displayed at Alabama to the NFC East.

