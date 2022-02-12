Keys to victory: Cowboys must avoid holiday hangover against Colts

The Dallas Cowboys will be rested and ready to take on the Indianapolis Colts as they look to start December off with a victory in Week 13.

DALLAS — A holiday weekend off has made it feel like it’s been a long time since the Dallas Cowboys last played a game. The Thanksgiving win over the New York Giants gave the Cowboys a positive feeling heading into the month of December.

Dallas is well-positioned to make a run in the next few weeks to hopefully put pressure on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. There are three straight games coming against the AFC South on the schedule – including the next two at home for the Cowboys – before a date with the division leading Eagles.

While the Cowboys hope that the Christmas Eve matchup against Philly will put the East up for grabs, they will need to continue to hold serve in the meantime. First things first, a game against a disappointing Indianapolis Colts squad.

This was supposed to be a Colts team that could compete for a division title, but instead it’s been a nightmare season where they’ve fired a promising head coach and have experienced a quarterback carousel on their way to a 4-7-1 record.

Here are the keys to beating the Colts in Week 13:

Stop Jonathan Taylor in his tracks

The offense for the Colts hasn’t taken off the way that they had hoped under veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, who they acquired in the offseason. That has left last year’s rushing champion as the biggest offensive threat. The third year running back also hasn’t been as good as anticipated, but Taylor is still capable of having an impact in this game.

Despite missing two games, Taylor is 10th in the league in rushing with 779 yards, has four touchdowns, and is averaging 4.6 yards per carry. Taylor is fifth in the league in rushing yards per game and has at least 84 yards and a touchdown in three straight games.

Jonathan Taylor might not be producing like he did last year, but he’s still 5th in the NFL in rushing yards per game (86.6) and has at least 84 yards & a score in his last three games. Big test for Cowboys rush defense again in Week 13 — Ben Grimaldi (@BenGrimaldi) December 3, 2022

Dallas’ defense did a great job of containing Giants running back Saquon Barkley last week, and now they have another challenge to slow down Taylor. There isn’t much else about the Colts’ offense that should scare the Cowboys.

Make Sunday miserable for Matt Ryan

The Cowboys remain the top defense in the league at sacking the quarterback, and there isn’t a much more stationary target to hit than Ryan. Unlike many of the quarterbacks that the Cowboys have faced this season, Ryan doesn’t have the mobility to escape pressure anymore and has gotten sacked 32 times in his 10 starts.

The offensive line for the Colts is also a suspect group that has helped allow a league-high 43 sacks on the year.

This one shouldn’t be a complicated game plan on defense, key in on limiting Taylor’s damage in the running game and attack Ryan. The best pass rushing team in the league shouldn’t have much trouble getting to Ryan to affect the passing offense for the Colts. Dallas has four defenders with at least five sacks and can send pass rushers in waves at Ryan.

Utilize the two-headed rush attack

The Colts allow just over 118 yards per contest on the ground this season, which is the middle of the road defensively. However, in their last two games, the Colts have given up 141 and 172 yards respectively. They also allowed running back Derrick Henry to have a couple of 100-yard rushing games this season.

The Indianapolis defense might be getting a bit worn down, as well. The Colts still haven’t had their bye week and the Cowboys will be coming off a mini break after last playing on Thanksgiving.

Colts might be getting tired, they still haven’t had their bye week and are coming off a Monday night game. Cowboys will have the extra days off after Thanksgiving game. That benefits Dallas. — Ben Grimaldi (@BenGrimaldi) December 3, 2022

Dallas’ rushing game has been trending upwards in the last few weeks and will have two fresh running backs in Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Elliott has found the end zone three times in the last two games and Pollard remains among the league leaders in yards per carry among running backs with at least 100 carries at 5.6 yards.

The Colts lost their best defensive player, linebacker Shaquille Leonard, to injury a few weeks ago, so it's no surprise that they are having some trouble defending the run. The Cowboys should be able to take full advantage and move the ball on the ground.

Force Colts into miscues

Indianapolis has had major issues limiting their mistakes this season with 21 turnovers. That number has them tied with the New Orleans Saints for the most giveaways on the year.

The Colt offense has three more turnovers than touchdowns, which is a recipe for disaster, and a reason for why the Colts have won just four games. The Colts have lost a league-high 10 fumbles and are tied for third in interceptions thrown with 11.

Meanwhile, Dallas’ defense is tied for second in the NFL in fumbles recovered, with nine, and has forced 16 turnovers on the season.

If the Colts continue to give the ball away, and the Cowboys continue to be efficient at converting those mistakes, it will help them win the Week 13 matchup.

