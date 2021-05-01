Dallas Cowboys end final day of NFL Draft with 6 picks

The Cowboys added a linebacker, an offensive tackle, a wide receiver, a nose tackle, a safety and a guard in Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

FRISCO, Texas — As the 2021 NFL Draft enters its third day, the Dallas Cowboys still have six picks remaining.

After trading the No. 10 slot on day 1, the Cowboys became the team with the highest number of picks in this year's draft with 11 total.

Here's a look at the draft picks for day 3:

Round 4, pick 115: Jabril Cox, linebacker, LSU

Round 4, pick 138: Josh Ball, offensive tackle, Marshall

Round 5, pick 179: Simi Fehoko, wide receiver, Stanford

Round 6, pick 192: Quinton Bohanna, nose tackle, Kentucky

Round 6, pick 227: Israel Mukuamu, safety, South Carolina

Round 7, pick 238: Matt Farniok, guard, Nebraska

Here's a look at the players Dallas selected earlier in the draft:

Round 1, pick 12: Micah Parsons, linebacker, Penn State

Round 2, pick 44: Kelvin Joseph, cornerback, Kentucky

Round 3, pick 75: Osa Odighizuwa, defensive tackle, UCLA

Round 3, pick 84: Chauncey Golston, defensive end, Iowa

Round 3, pick 99: Nahshon Wright, cornerback, Oregon State

