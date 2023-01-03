The NFLPA released its team 'report card' grades as surveyed by the players. Here's how the Dallas Cowboys fared.

The teams were graded on the following: Treatment of families, nutrition, weight room, strength staff, training room, training staff, locker room and travel.

DALLAS — The NFL Players Association surveyed 1,300 players about information on their current team and have released "report card grades" for each.

"Our goals were to highlight positive clubs, identify areas that could use improvement, and highlight best practices and standards," the NFLPA said.

Each of the NFL's 32 teams were graded on the following criteria: Treatment of families, nutrition, weight room, strength staff, training room, training staff locker room and travel.

The Dallas Cowboys were among the league's top performers on the report card. "America's Team" got an A+ grade in treatment of families, weight room, strength staff and locker room.

The team with the best report card grades were the Minnesota Vikings with nothing less than an A. The team with the worst report card grades were the Arizona Cardinals with F's in five of the eight categories.

For a look at all team's grades, click here.

The report cards come as the result of an initiative to help NFL players with information about each team to not only "help them with important career decisions," but also "raise the standards of the teams." To learn more about the background of this initiative, read a note from NFLPA President JC Tretter here.

Dallas Cowboys report card grades:

Treatment of families: A+

Nutrition: A

Weight room: A+

Strength staff: A+

Training room: B

Training staff: A-

Locker room: A+

Travel: C-