Is it the Cowboys' year? ESPN ranked the best and worst positions

Just how good will Dallas be this year?

DALLAS — Another year, another NFL season! We're closing in on kickoff to the 2022 season, and the Dallas Cowboys will be looking for their first back-to-back playoff appearance since 2007.

Will it finally be the Cowboys year? Time will tell. One thing will always remain the same, however: the sky-high expectations from the fanbase and the team's owner.

Question is, just how good will Dallas be this year? ESPN looked to answer that question for not only the Cowboys, but for all 32 teams in the NFL. ESPN ranked every NFL team by position group from one to 32.

Here's a look at how the Cowboys fared:

Overall : No. 9 out of 32

: No. 9 out of 32 QB : No. 8 out of 32

: No. 8 out of 32 RB : No. 7 out of 32

: No. 7 out of 32 WR : No. 18 out of 32

: No. 18 out of 32 TE : No. 12 out of 32

: No. 12 out of 32 OL : No. 6 out of 32

: No. 6 out of 32 DT : No. 31 out of 32

: No. 31 out of 32 Edge : No. 16 out of 32

: No. 16 out of 32 LB : No. 3 out of 32

: No. 3 out of 32 CB : No. 15 out of 32

: No. 15 out of 32 Safety: No. 20 out of 32

The defending NFC East champs (12-5 in 2021) enter the 2022 season coming off a disappointing loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card.