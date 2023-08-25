New details revealed in Cowboys DE Sam Williams' arrest

Williams was taken into custody on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, police confirmed earlier this week.

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams, who faced reckless driving charges earlier this year, was driving 71 mph in a 45 mph zone Sunday when he was pulled over by Frisco police and then arrested on multiple charges, according to a police report.

Williams was taken into custody on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, police confirmed earlier this week.

The controlled substance was identified by police as THC in a vape cartridge, according to the report, which WFAA obtained Friday.

Williams also had a handgun in his car at the time of his arrest, police said.

Williams was driving north on Preston Road in Plano when an officer spotted his Dodge Charger driving at 71 mph, according to the report. The officer, who also saw that Williams did not have a front license plate or registration sticker, pulled him over in the 5000 block of Preston.

The officer said he approached Williams, who told him he had a gun in the car, the report said. The officer then smelled the odor of marijuana, according to the report, but Williams told him he didn't have any marijuana.

Instead, Williams told the officer that he had resorted to smoking in his car because he's not allowed to smoke where he lives, the report said.

When police searched Williams' car, the officer found a rolling machine, an open pack of rolling papers and a white vape, according to the report.

The vape had a cartridge with a "thick bright yellow substance" that the officer identified as THC, the report said.

The officer took Williams into custody and booked him into jail on charges of possessing less than a gram of a controlled substance, a state jail felony, and unlawful carrying of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

The Cowboys have not said whether Williams will be punished over the arrest. He was arrested in January for his alleged role in a crash in December. Him and the other involved driver were OK, but Williams faced a charge of reckless driving for allegedly going 98 mph in a 55 mph zone.