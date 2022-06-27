NFL expected to push for 'significant punishment' against QB Deshaun Watson with possible indefinite suspension

CLEVELAND — It’s a big day for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson as he faces an NFL disciplinary hearing amid allegations of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women.
So what could this mean for Watson? The “Voice of the Browns” – 3News’ Jim Donovan – said the NFL is expected to push for a significant punishment that could border an indefinite suspension.
“That is very serious,” Donovan explains. “If that goes, that would mean he would basically be out of the league, banished from playing, and then allowed to apply for reinstatement but only after the season, probably next winter.”
USA Today, meanwhile, issued a report late Monday that the NFL will recommend "an indefinite suspension of at least a year."
Donovan says that the NFLPA will step in to defend Watson along with his own representation to fight for a lesser suspension.
“They will also use the fact that in the past some NFL owners have also been accused of sexual misconduct and have received very little to no punishment at all,” Donovan says.
Last week, Watson settled 20 of the 24 lawsuits against him.
