Super Bowl XLIV MVP Drew Brees to speak at 2023 Christus Spohn Lyceum

This proceeds of year's event will benefit the Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi–South Emergency Department, which seeks to triple its current size.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Christus Spohn Lyceum is a call for the community to become champions of charity; and boy, do they have the guy to make that call.

The Christus Spohn Foundation announced that Super Bowl XLIV MVP and former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will speak at the 2023 Christus Spohn Lyceum.

The proceeds of this year's event will go toward the expansion of the Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi–South Emergency Department. According to Spohn, the expansion would see the department triple in size, so as to better meet the needs of the Coastal Bend.

The Christus Spohn Lyceum will take place on April 14 at the American Bank Center and begin with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Individual guests and potential sponsors are encouraged to register for limited seating online at this link here.

Further information, sponsorship opportunities and updates about the Christus Spohn Lyceum can also be found at this link here.

