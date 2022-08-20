Five under-the-radar Cowboys players to watch for preseason Week 2

With Week 1 of the 2022 regular season less than three weeks away, the Dallas Cowboys have several roster hopefuls looking to stand out against Los Angeles.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys are getting set to play their second preseason game when they line up against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday evening.

After a few joint practices with the Chargers, the teams will play a full game and the Cowboys will get to see an expected playoff contender up close.

It’s an exhibition game, so the results don’t mean as much as the evaluations, but it would be nice if the Cowboys played good football and won. If it seems like Dallas hasn’t played well recently in road preseason games, your memory isn’t faulty. The Cowboys haven’t won an exhibition game on the road since 2012. Winning might not matter in these games, but that’s a streak they’d surely like to break.

The Cowboys aren’t expected to play many of their best players, and if they do, it will be for limited snaps. However, there are some intriguing players who have turned some heads this summer and are worth paying attention to against the Chargers.

Here are five under-the-radar players who can enhance their case for making the 53-man roster with a strong performance in Week 2 of the preseason:

Malik Davis (RB)

The undrafted free agent running back out of Florida has turned some heads in training camp, and Davis backed up his camp work with a good outing last week against the Denver Broncos. Davis led the Cowboys in rushing in their first preseason game, gaining 51 yards on just eight carries.

Mike McCarthy has praised Davis’ work this summer and another solid showing could put the rookie inside the roster bubble. Third year running back Rico Dowdle has been considered a near lock to be the third running back on the roster, but Davis might be pushing him for that role. Davis is one of the players with the most to gain in Week 2 of the preseason.

Dennis Houston (WR)

There’s a little bit of panic setting in among Cowboys fans with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb missing time in camp with a foot injury. Michael Gallup is not expected to be ready early in the season and James Washington will be out for several weeks, as well. That leaves a group of inexperienced receivers to prove their worth.

The good news is that some receivers are starting to show that they can play, and undrafted free agent wide receiver Dennis Houston is making the most of his opportunity. Houston has had a strong camp and been working with the first-team offense with Lamb and Noah Brown out.

Houston enjoyed a camp highlight moment when he came down with the hail mary from Dak Prescott to end the joint practices with the Chargers to strengthen his case for making the roster.

I was all ready to tweet that the Dallas offense was really struggling with their end-of-game offense. And then this happens.



Dak set up a first down with 6 seconds to play, and instead of clocking it he went for it all. Dennis Houston with the Hail Mary TD. pic.twitter.com/5aty76TKV5 — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 18, 2022

The Cowboys are looking for young receivers to step up and Houston is in the conversation for making the roster.

Quinton Bohanna (DT)

The Cowboys have a need for a big-bodied run stuffer, and Bohanna has been working his way up the depth chart all summer. The second-year defensive tackle got the start in the first preseason game, picking up four tackles and he’s on track to be a first-string defensive tackle in Week 2 as well.

Bohanna wasn’t ready for a large role as a rookie, but he’s earning his snaps on the Dallas defense at camp. After a good few days of work in joint practices, Bohanna will be someone to keep an eye on as he attempts to set the tone in the trenches.

The Cowboys might have their answer at the 1-technique on the defensive line if Bohanna continues to improve.

DaRon Bland (CB)

The play wasn’t stellar from the second-year cornerbacks in the preseason opener last week; Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright were both beaten for scores. Coupled with fellow corner Jourdan Lewis being out until at least the regular season with a hamstring injury and the defense now has a need for someone to step up.

DaRon Bland, a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft, just might be the one benefiting the most. Camp observers have mentioned Bland as one of the biggest surprises and the rookie backed that up with a good outing against the Broncos in the first exhibition game.

Could #Cowboys Daron Bland be a surprise starter in Week 1?https://t.co/2zn4zihXSa pic.twitter.com/vSTVv0L42l — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) August 19, 2022

Bland has built on that momentum with a strong showing in the joint practices against the Chargers making him a player with something to work for on Saturday night.

KaVontae Turpin (WR)

The Cowboys have a few places where Turpin can help. The banged up wide receiver unit is the obvious position where Turpin can add value and help find chunk plays for the offense. In training camp, Turpin is being used near the line of scrimmage as a receiver, as well as ball carrier on jet sweeps and screens so it’s clear the team wants to get the quick, twitchy weapon out in space.

Dallas also has a need at both return spots and Turpin can be the answer as a kick and punt returner. Turpin should have an opportunity against the Chargers to showcase what he can do as returner and earn a roster spot.

Camp has shown that the Cowboys want to give Turpin every chance to work his way onto the team, so you should expect them to give him playing time all over the field in Week 2 of the preseason.

