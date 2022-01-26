Super Bowl Saturday? Florida teen creates petition to move the big game

The petition has more than 100,000 signatures.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — How does one more day to recover from your Super Bowl party sound? Apparently, it sounds good to more than 100,000 people who signed a petition to move the big game from Sunday to Saturday.

The Change.org petition was created by Frank Ruggeri, a high school student from Palm Bay, Florida.

According to Ruggeri, moving Super Bowl LVI up a day will lead to more visitors at the game, more viewers on television and more money for everyone involved.

"Most of the football playoff games are on Saturday anyway," he wrote on the petition page.

Thousands of football fans who agree with the teen argued it would simply give them a day to sleep in before heading back to work. Some even suggested keeping the game on Sunday and making the Monday after a federal holiday.

In fact, a January 2020 survey by fantasy sports company DraftKings found that nearly half of American sports fans would give up one of their other work holidays in order to have the day after Super Bowl Sunday off, the Associated Press reports.

Why is the Super Bowl on Sunday, anyway?

According to CNN, the Sports Broadcasting Act, passed in 1961, set the NFL broadcasting schedule to Sundays to protect college and high school football games, which typically fall on Fridays and Saturdays.