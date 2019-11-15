HOUSTON — A former Texas A&M star was suspended indefinitely after he hit another player with a helmet in the Steelers-Browns match-up on Thursday Night Football.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is suspended for at least the remainder of the regular season and the postseason for striking Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his own helmet during the closing seconds of Thursday night's NFL game.

Garrett will have to meet with the Commissioner's Office prior to being reinstated. He was faces an additional fine.

A statement from the NFL said both the Browns and Steelers would be fined $250,000 each.

Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi, and the Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey have all been suspended, but Garrett's is the heaviest.

RELATED: Former Texas A&M star hits Steelers QB's head with helmet

Pouncey will be suspended for three games for punching and kicking an opponent.

Ogunjobi will be suspended for one game for unnecessary roughness after the play.

The NFL said more discipline for other players is likely.

The players have the option to appeal their suspensions.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM