Jerry Jones says the Cowboys haven’t had any positive COVID-19 tests as more Steelers head to reserve/COVID-19 list

FRISCO, Texas — Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, on his weekly radio show on the "105.3 The Fan” Tuesday morning, says the Cowboys have yet to have any positive COVID-19 tests that he’s aware of.

Sunday the Cowboys lost 24-19 to the Steelers then found out the next day that Pittsburgh tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for coronavirus.

"We now have developed a way when the other team you played has a positive test then we know how to circle around that and try to limit any exposure, any more exposure than you already have,” Jones said. "That’s what’s going on."

Meanwhile Tuesday morning the Steelers announced the quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and four other Pittsburgh players have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Players can go on the lister either because they tested positive or because they were exposed to someone who tested positive.

Those players will have to isolate for at least five days and test negative before they can return to the team again.

Cowboys players won’t be allowed at The Star for the immediate future, as the team opts for virtual meetings, under enhanced COVID-19 protocols.

"It’s good protocol. We’re fortunate in that this week we’re not getting ready to play a team this weekend, so yeah, we’ll go to a stepped-up version of carefulness, which means that we didn’t have contact with the players there yesterday and probably won’t have it for two or three days,” said Jones. "I’m not for sure what the protocol is and what judgment we’ve got considering this is a bye week, to be even more careful.”

Jerry Jones confirms CB Trevon Diggs has “an issue with his foot.”



NFL network reports it’s a broken foot and he’ll be out 4-6 weeks, possibly the rest of the season.#DallasCowboys — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) November 10, 2020

The Cowboys owner also confirmed reports that cornerback Trevon Diggs has a broken foot. The hairline fracture is expected to come with a 4-6 week recovery period and could cost the rookie second-round pick the remainder of his rookie season.