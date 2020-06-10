'Trust the scheme': Jerry Jones gives Cowboys coaching staff vote of confidence

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says players need to trust the scheme and he's not ready to make changes to coaching staff despite historically bad start defensively

FRISCO, Texas — Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he’s not ready to make changes to his coaching staff despite historically bad start on defense.

"This is a good coaching staff, got a lot of confidence in it,” Jones said on his radio show on KRLD-FM. "I think we have a really good chance of being a lot better as we go forward here.

When asked specifically about defensive coordinator Mike Nolan’s job status, Jones said he’s not ready to make a move, "if you think about it, at this juncture that’s not something that you would go to; don’t need to."

On @1053thefan this morning, #DallasCowboys owner Jerry Jones says he has faith in his coaching staff.

Calls for players to have “confidence in the scheme.” — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) October 6, 2020

The Cowboys defense has given up 146 points in four games this season, that’s the most in franchise history through four games. The Cowboys are on pace to give up 548 points this season which would shatter the current record of 436.

The Browns, with their lead running back Nick Chubb unavailable for most of the game Sunday, rushed for 307 yards, the most the Cowboys have surrendered in a single game in team history.

Jones pointed to the fact that the team is implementing a new defensive scheme and players have to stick to it. "They need to basically execute the scheme, and the plan, and trust the plan; trust the scheme. Just trust the play, trust your preparation, trust the play. That can be challenging if you’ve got a new system."