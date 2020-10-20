Jerry Jones calls early miscues 'a death sentence in the NFL'

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took a measured approach in the wake of his team's humiliating Monday night loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

FRISCO, Texas — Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took a measured approach in the wake of his team’s humiliating 38-10 Monday night defeat at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals.

“The facts are we were just outplayed,” Jones said on his radio show on "105.3 The Fan."

Jones says he’s convinced the Cowboys have enough talent to win despite injuries that have ravaged the roster, “I think we don’t have the talent that we'd planned on, but I think you have the talent that if you don’t have those setbacks early, you'll win ball games."

Jones says he’s reluctant to point to personnel deficiencies and still has confidence that head coach Mike McCarthy is the right man for the job.

Meanwhile, Cowboys fans are suffering through one of the worst defensive starts to a season the NFL has ever seen. The Cowboys have surrendered 218 points through the first six games. That’s the most points allowed to start a season in 72 years, and tied for the fourth-worst ever.

Most points allowed through the first six games of a season in NFL history:



1950 Baltimore Colts -- 235

1961 Oakland Raiders -- 228

1954 Washington FT -- 223

1948 New York Giants -- 218

2020 Dallas Cowboys -- 218



Historically bad. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 20, 2020

This season the Cowboys also have a league-worst turnover differential of minus-12. The next worst team has a minus-7 differential.

The turnovers are crippling, especially early in games according to the owner, “one of the things about this game and that we’re not doing is we’re having that adversity early and we’re not overcoming it,” Jones said.

#Cardinals convert another Zeke Elliott fumble into a touchdown.

Cowboys down 14-0.

Here. We. Go. Again. — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) October 20, 2020