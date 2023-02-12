Kansas City Chiefs are the 2023 Super Bowl Champs; Patrick Mahomes is a two-time SB MVP

They took care of business in an all-out war against the Eagles with a 38-35 final.

PHOENIX — The 2023 Super Bowl was filled with firsts with two black starting Quarterbacks.

Both Mahomes and Hurts are from Texas.

Another historic piece of the game; siblings on each side of the field, the Kelce brothers.

Jason Kelce plays for the Eagles and Travis Kelce for the Chiefs. Their mother, Donna Kelce is the first mom to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl.

Game Time:

-In the first half, we're all tied up with a pair of sevens. The Eagles were flying down the field and Hurts hits his man AJ Brown putting the Eagles in the lead with 14-7 in the second.

-The Chiefs hit them back with their defense. Nick Bolton picks up the fumble and bolts it 36-yards to casa KC. Eagles up 24-14 at the break.

-Then some bad views for Chiefs fans. Patrick Mahomes tweaks his ankle that's been problematic all post-season.

-Mahomes came back and so did the Chiefs.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the 2023 Super Bowl Champions. Patrick Mahomes is now a two-time Super Bowl MVP.

