Keys to victory: How Cowboys can counter Eagles in Week 16

The Dallas Cowboys have their last chance to make an impression on the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles in the Week 16 showdown from Arlington.

DALLAS — For many people, it’s Christmas week, where they’re running around buying and wrapping gifts, cooking and preparing for the fun about to occur.

For Dallas Cowboys fans, they’re focused on the Philadelphia Eagles first and foremost with the hotly anticipated Christmas Eve matchup.

The Week 16 Christmas clash won’t have the same luster without Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts this time around, but Cowboys fans have little sympathy after losing the first game between the teams with backup QB Cooper Rush under center back in Week 6.

There’s no love lost between the two teams, or the fanbases, but this game is important for the Cowboys to avoid a two-game losing streak and to prevent Philly from wrapping up the NFC East on their field. Being swept by the Eagles, especially with a back QB, would be a painful loss to endure in Dallas.

Here are the keys to beating the Eagles and giving Cowboys fans a Christmas to enjoy in Week 16:

Say “Bah, humbug!” to the Philly running game

The Eagles have one of the most devastating rushing attacks in the NFL, ranking fourth in the league at over 158 yards per contest. Few teams have the depth of the Eagles’ backfield and their offensive line ranks among the very best that the league has to offer.

Running back Miles Sanders leads the charge with 1,110 yards and 11 scores on the ground, while averaging 5.2 yards per rush. Sanders is fifth in the NFL in rushing and yards per carry in what has been the best season on the ground for a Philadelphia RB since LeSean McCoy in 2014.

However, much of what the Eagles do to run the ball so successfully has come with Hurts as a threat to tuck the ball and run. Without him, backup QB Gardner Minshew will be operating the offense and doesn’t offer the same elite running skills as Hurts.

Still, the Cowboys will need to slow down whatever the Eagles throw at them from the rushing attack. With defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch out with injuries, the job won’t be easy.

Give Dak Prescott time to guide the sleigh

The Cowboys have one of the most inconsistent pass blocking offensive lines in the game, despite their quarterbacks being sacked just 19 times, which is fewest in the league. However, the team is still working through a new offensive line configuration and Prescott did get sacked three times last week with the new line.

That’s not a good sign with the Eagles arriving. Philadelphia’s defense leads the NFL in sacks with 55 this year. Their defense has four players with at least six QB takedowns this season, and two players who have already hit double-digit sacks.

As good as their pass rush has been, however, they were shut out by just one offensive line this season when the Cowboys blanked them in their first matchup.

The Eagles have the most sacks in the NFL with 55. Last three games they have an insane 19 sacks, and a game with 9 sacks this season.



However, their defense was shut out once this season, against the Cowboys in Week 6. — Ben Grimaldi (@BenGrimaldi) December 21, 2022

The Eagles have a strong group of pass rushers and can bring pressure from the interior or on the edges. Linebacker Haason Reddick leads the defense with 12 sacks, and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave has 10 this year.

Keep the pressure off Prescott and the Cowboys should have no problems moving the ball.

Be a Scrooge with turnovers

No teams in the NFL take the ball away more than the Cowboys and Eagles. Dallas leads the league in takeaways, with 26, followed closely by the Eagles, who have 25.

The Eagles lead the league in interceptions with 15 and in the first matchup, the Cowboys turned the ball over three times with three interceptions thrown by Rush. The Eagles didn’t give the ball away at all and won by a meager nine points.

That’s a tough way to try and win games, especially against a good team. In the NFL, whoever wins the turnover battle usually wins the game.

The Cowboys need to make sure they don’t give the Eagles’ offense more opportunities to get on the field and score points. Playing clean football will give the Cowboys a better chance at beating the Eagles this time around.

Don’t let Gardner Minshew put coal in your stocking

The Eagles won’t have their starting QB in this game because Hurts is out with a sprained shoulder, but Minshew isn’t a bad backup. Minshew has experience in the NFL and has started 22 games since entering the league in 2019.

Minshew won his only start as a member of Eagles last season, where he completed 20 of 25 passes and threw for two touchdowns.

Gardner Minshew will start vs the Cowboys on Saturday.



Minshew had a 8.1% passing DVOA in his games last year, which would have ranked 12th if he qualified. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/2Ut3EYsTMC — Football Outsiders (@fboutsiders) December 22, 2022

The former Washington State QB wasn’t a high draft pick, and he doesn’t have a winning record as a starter, going just 8-14 in his starts. However, most of that came when Mineshew was under center for the perpetually rebuilding Jacksonville Jaguars.

This will be Minshew’s biggest game since he entered the NFL and the Eagles have been raving about his performance in practice leading up to this game.

Getting the better of Minshew, who’s running a great scheme, and behind one of the best offensive lines in the league, won’t be a cakewalk. Minshew isn’t Hurts, but he’s capable of playing solid football and beating the Cowboys.