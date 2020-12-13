x
Live updates: Cowboys capitalize on Bengals turnovers, up 17-0 in Cincinnati

Three first half fumbles by Cincinnati resulted in a field goal and two touchdowns for Dallas.
Credit: AP Photo/Aaron Doster
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith (58) returns a fumble for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

This story will be updated throughout the game. 

Andy Dalton returned to Cincinnati for the first time since the Bengals released him last spring, this time as the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. 

The 33-year-old Dalton signed with the Cowboys and expected to be backing up franchise QB Dak Prescott. But Prescott was lost to an ankle injury in October and Dalton started in his visit Sunday to Paul Brown Stadium.

The Cowboys have struggled this season and have just a 3-9 record and have had injuries to a number of key players, including Prescott and Dalton.

The team is coming off a short week after their game against Baltimore was pushed back due to COVID-19 cases for the Bengals.

Read on for updates on the game:

First quarter

The Cowboys came up with a big play early when Tank Lawrence forced a fumble. The drive ended when Dalton was sacked and Dallas settled for a field goal.

Another big play from the defense as Aldon Smith scoops up a second Bengals fumbles and runs it 78-yards for a touchdown. Cowboys up 10-0.

Second quarter

Another Bengals fumble in the second quarter and another Cowboys score. Dalton passed to Amari Cooper for the touchdown, as Dallas lead 17-0.

