Will Dak play? Here's how the Cowboys can beat the Vikings, with or without Prescott

DALLAS — Relaxation time is over for the 5-1 Dallas Cowboys and it’s time to get back to work in Week 8. The 3-3 Minnesota Vikings are next on the docket after the bye week and they’ll provide a menacing challenge for the Cowboys on Halloween night.

Currently, the biggest question concerning a Dallas squad riding a five-game winning streak is whether or not quarterback Dak Prescott will play. Obviously, whether he takes the field or not, Prescott’s availability remains a huge story and the game will have a much different tone if the MVP candidate can’t go due to his calf injury.

With the assumption that Prescott will play, but adding for the possibility that backup Cooper Rush is called upon, here are four keys for the Cowboys to get the better of the Vikings in Week 8:

Slow the Vikings rushing attack - Few teams in the NFL have as much talent at running back as Dallas, but the Vikings are one of them. Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison are a very good RB tandem, combining to run for 634 yards so far this season. That isn’t as good as the Cowboys’ duo of Ezekiel Elliott or Tony Pollard, who have rushed for 887 yards, but it does rank third in the league among duos.

Cook is one of the best backs in the game and has been impressive again this season. The fifth-year RB is averaging 91.5 yards per game on the ground – which ranks third in the league – and is picking up 4.6 yards per carry.

The Cowboys were tested by the New England Patriots and their running game in Week 6, which proved to be a struggle for the Dallas defense. The Vikings represent a much bigger challenge, averaging over 30 more yards per game on the ground than the Patriots, so the Cowboys will need to be able to slow the rushing attack or risk getting slashed in Minnesota.

Contain Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen - Wide receiver is another area where not many teams can hang with the Cowboys in terms of talent at the position. Once again, the Vikings can. Jefferson and Thielen form a dangerous tandem who can take over a game as one of the best WR duos in the league.

Thielen is one of the league’s top red zone threats. Since the start of 2020, he has scored 19 times in 21 games, including two touchdowns against the Cowboys in last year’s 31-28 victory for Dallas. The Cowboys will need to make sure that they have eyes on Thielen if the Vikings get inside the 20-yard line because he is quarterback Kirk Cousins’ go-to receiver in scoring opportunities.

Jefferson, meanwhile, has already turned into one of the best receivers in the NFL just six games into his second season. Jefferson is ninth in the league in receiving yards (542), sixth in yards per game (90.3) and 10th in receptions (41).

“The world will be watching … we want to show people the #Vikings shouldn’t be counted out.”



- Justin Jefferson on Sunday night’s primetime game. — Eric Smith (@Eric_L_Smith) October 28, 2021

The Cowboys have one of the easiest pass defenses to throw on in the league, giving up 295 yards per game through the air. Containing the dynamic duo of Thielen and Jefferson will be paramount to preventing the Vikings from producing explosive plays.

Pound the rock with Elliott and Pollard - The Vikings have a solid defense, but they’ve struggled against the run this season, ranking 26th in the league and giving up 128 yards per game on the ground. Even worse, their defense is allowing almost five yards (4.8) per carry, which ranks 30th overall.

In each of the games where the Vikings have played against an elite level rushing attack, they have been gashed. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon ran for 127 yards and a score in Week 1, the Arizona Cardinals ran for 177 yards in Week 2, Seattle Seahawks’ Chris Carson ran for 80 yards and a score on just 12 carries in Week 3, and the Cleveland Browns ran for 184 yards behind Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in Week 4. The Cowboys also have a duo capable of hammering the Vikings.

Dallas should have no problems running it effectively and doing so could keep Prescott from having to do too much on a sore calf. If Rush is the starting QB, then the Cowboys will likely be leaning on the run with a more conservative game plan.

Running the ball and controlling the clock will also keep the Cowboys’ defense off the field against the great group of skill players that the Vikings employ.

Protect Prescott (or Rush) - This is always a big key, but with Prescott ailing, or with an inexperienced backup as an option, it’s even more imperative to keep the pass rush away from the signal caller. The Vikings have a fearsome front that is tied for the league lead in sacks with 21, despite a bye week.

Defensive ends Danielle Hunter and former Cowboy Everson Griffen have made life uncomfortable for quarterbacks, combining for 10 sacks. Hunter is one of the best edge rushers in the league and will provide another test for the Cowboys’ offensive line.

The Cowboys need to keep Prescott clean to not only win this game, but to hopefully come out of the game without suffering a setback for the rest of the season. If Rush is under center, the Cowboys will need to protect him from being pressured into questionable decisions.